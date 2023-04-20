Bossip Video

Dillon Brooks is making headlines for being unbothered by his LeBron James encounter during Game 2 of the playoffs. Why? Because he thinks James is “old” and likes “poking the bear.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are finally underway and somehow the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves with a shot to win the NBA Championship. If you’ve been watching this NBA season then you know the Lakers’ looked grim before trading Russell Westbrook. Now that they’re in the big game, the first test is a young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies team who are cocky, fun, and a headache for any opponent. Usually, all those things will don’t warrant a reaction from LeBron James, but last night was different.

During the third quarter, LeBron put up back-to-back baskets to cut the Memphis lead to 14 and Memphis Grizzlies played Dillon Brooks alleged that James called him “dumb” for getting his fourth foul. They were also seen trash-talking and sharing looks on the court.

Later, when asked about his altercation with King James, Brooks didn’t hold back and threw a few shots at the throne.

“I don’t care — he’s old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said of the 38-year-old. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

The series between Los Angeles and Memphis is now tied 1-1, and if the Lakers can’t pull it off we may never hear the end of it.