Welp, here we go…

A couple of weeks ago, President Biden preempted his own “official” announcement that he plans to run for re-election to retain his office in 2024. This morning, he released a statement to the American people to put everyone on notice that he’s still in the trenches and ready for battle.

POTUS #46 took to social media with a sizzle reel video meant to rally his supporters with the news.

Shortly after the administration hit “send”, POTUS #44, Barack Obama, retweeted the video with the following co-sign.

If last election season was Avengers: Infinity War, this election season is going to be Avengers: Endgame. Donald “Thanos” Trump is returning to avenge his previous loss but he’s not alone. One of the Mad Titans’ “children” wants a piece of the action as well and although he hasn’t made an “official” announcement, we all know that Florida’s d-bag governor Ron DeSantis will eventually challenge his zaddy for conservative supremacy. Additionally, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has already made his intentions clear about wanting the Republican nomination as the only Black person in the race at this time. Good luck getting those crunchy old soup cookies to make you their leader, sir.

How do you feel about another four years of Biden-Harris? Have you been impressed with what President Biden has accomplished thus far? Do you feel like he’s done enough to help Black Americans achieve the quality of life that we strive to have? Hit up the comments section, we want to hear from you!