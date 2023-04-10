We are fast approaching the 2024 Presidential election and this go-round could easily be more fraught than the last cycle.
Donald Trump has already announced his plan to run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to run, and now the 46th POTUS has made it clear that he plans to spin the block of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Joseph Robinette Biden spoke to TODAY host Al Roker this morning at the annual White House easter egg roll and broke a very decisive piece of news…
“I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said alongside first lady Jill Biden.
Well, sir, you’re the President of the United States of America. So, going on TV and saying that you plan on running IS, in fact, an announcement. Whether you hate, love, or feel indifferent to Joe Biden, the truth of the matter is that the Democrats don’t really have any viable candidates with name recognition that could defeat Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis in 2024. Unless someone becomes a political superstar in the next 8-10 months, Biden might be the best bet for those looking for a left-wing White House.
The problem is, there are those who want a left-wing White House but they are not particularly enthusiastic about an old white guy at the helm of America. Are you one of those people? Do you want to see Biden run again? Is it worth voting him in to stave off another potential four years of Trump or DeSantis?
Sound off in the comments below.
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
-
Purrr Their Last Email: The Baddest Publicist Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.