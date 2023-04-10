Bossip Video

We are fast approaching the 2024 Presidential election and this go-round could easily be more fraught than the last cycle.

Donald Trump has already announced his plan to run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to run, and now the 46th POTUS has made it clear that he plans to spin the block of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Joseph Robinette Biden spoke to TODAY host Al Roker this morning at the annual White House easter egg roll and broke a very decisive piece of news…

“I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said alongside first lady Jill Biden.

Well, sir, you’re the President of the United States of America. So, going on TV and saying that you plan on running IS, in fact, an announcement. Whether you hate, love, or feel indifferent to Joe Biden, the truth of the matter is that the Democrats don’t really have any viable candidates with name recognition that could defeat Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis in 2024. Unless someone becomes a political superstar in the next 8-10 months, Biden might be the best bet for those looking for a left-wing White House.

The problem is, there are those who want a left-wing White House but they are not particularly enthusiastic about an old white guy at the helm of America. Are you one of those people? Do you want to see Biden run again? Is it worth voting him in to stave off another potential four years of Trump or DeSantis?

