Bossip Video

That’s our Tinker Bell!

https://instagram.com/p/CrSN9CxNgzz/

Yara Shahidi glittered in gold at the Peter Pan & Wendy world premiere where she shined alongside her castmates, posed for pics with fans, and basked in the Disney allure at the buzzy affair in London.

https://instagram.com/p/CrTt2ArL-xO/

It was quite the event that marked the beginning of Yara’s movie premiere era after years starring on hit TV series Grown-ish. Check out more pics from the event below:

The rising star plays pixie-dusted fairy Tinker Bell in Disney Plus’ live-action epic that introduces Wendy Darling–a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan–a boy who refuses to grow up.

Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Play

Directed by David Lowery, Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.

‘To be a part of not only this movie but really a movement of so many fairy tales being retold to look like our world is exciting because those are the first stories we hear growing up,’ said Shahidi in an interview with Good Morning America, adding, ‘I would dress up as the princesses and different characters but I was always the Black version of a character because none of them looked like me.’

Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.