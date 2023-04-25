Bossip Video

Ice Spice continues to be the rap industry’s “it girl” and she’s adding SKIMS shapewear model to her repertoire.

Rubbing elbows with Kim Kardashian has led the rapper, 23, to model the line that’s debuting a brand-new assortment of body snatching pieces.

The “Bikini Bottom” rapper, 23, is not alone, however, she’s flaunting her figure in SKIMS alongside her “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” collaborator PinkPantheress…

as well as major music star Nessa Barrett…

and British vocalist Raye.

SKIMS notes that each young lady was handpicked to model Kim’s latest pieces and each of them is equally excited to be brought on board.

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said Ice Spice via a press release about modeling for Kim K. “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.” “I loved being a part of SKIMS latest shapewear campaign,” said Pinkpantheress. “These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure.”

It has been an impressive run for Ice Spice — born Isis Gatson — whose smash hit with PinkPanthress has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The red-head is a favorite among tweens and teens, including North West, who invited her to create TikToks with her at home in Calabasas.

It’s clear that Kim Kardashian approves of her baby girl’s new rap pal.

“I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” said Kim K, Co-Founder of SKIMS. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

Kimmy also shared the photos on her Instagram profile.

SKIMS continuously taps into Black and popular culture — casting viral talent of the moment to reinforce SKIMS’ notable position in the shapewear category and a press release reports that SKIMS is introducing the biggest offering of new shapewear styles since launching in 2019.

The release includes the Everyday Sculpt Collection featuring bralettes, thongs, and bodysuits, the Seamless Sculpt Collection, which has been updated with eleven new cuts, and the Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit, in addition to more of the brand’s favorite styles.

As for Ice Spice, it seems that everything she touches snowballs as she recently linked up with Nicki Minaj for the single “Princess Diana” which has reached No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The New York natives plan to release an EP of 4 different mixes of the smash hit.

The SKIMS Shapewear Campaign featuring the newest musical mavens will appear on Skims.com and across SKIMS social platforms this Thursday, April 27.

Will you be purchasing SKIMS’ new Ice Spice-modeled shapewear?