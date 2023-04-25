Bossip Video

There was clearly an elephant in the room…

Yesterday, many were shocked as news broke that longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon had finally been kicked to the curb following a series of scandals and rumors about his on-air behavior and his allegedly insufferable demeanor off-camera. To that end, Lemon got very spicy with his former employer by releasing a statement claiming that his bosses never personally addressed him nor gave him an indication that he was in danger of losing his job. The network responded to the statement by essentially yelling “cap!” and saying that Lemon declined their offer to speak in person. Via ABCNews:

CNN, however, said that “Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” adding that the journalist “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Drama begets drama.

This morning, Lemon’s former CNN This Morning co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow addressed his ouster on live television.





For his part, Lemon seems to be living his best unemployed life as he was seen walking his dog through NYC alongside his bae Tim Malone.

We can’t help but wonder if that smile on Don’s face isn’t because he has already secured a new gig via one Mr. Ricky Rozay…

Stay solid, brotha!