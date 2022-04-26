Bedroom Bawse?

We could’ve gone the rest of our lives without knowing about Rick Ross‘ splish-splashy sexcapades that he gushed about during his buzzy appearance on The (Charlamagne-less) Breakfast Club with Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

In the viral interview, the biggest bawse touched on money-investment, brand-building, and his upcoming car show that paled in comparison to his response to a question on whether or not a woman has ever faked an orgasm with him in the bedroom.

Rick Ross answers if a woman ever faked an orgasm on him pic.twitter.com/O3t3MoTk4p — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 25, 2022

“Imma tell you this… I can’t tell you what somebody did, but when Rozay in the zone… you can’t fake that mess they make for Rozay.. That splash! You woulda thought the fire alarm come on the way that splash come out. You can’t fake that. You feel me? That’s what I look forward to.”

And that was only the beginning of the provocative conversation that swerved even more left when Ross asked Angela Yee if she’s “a squirter” to which she said, “No.”

This Rick Ross Breakfast Club interview took the wildest left turn 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/RY472cyfZZ — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 25, 2022

The 40-minute conversation also covered Ross ghosting the ‘85 South Show‘ after taking a bathroom break and leaving the building without telling anyone.

“I think I was really just in a zone,” he explained. “I was smoked out good and I was in a zone. When I’m in a zone and I get one of those money calls, I just ease out that muthaf*cka’. I’ma be honest, when I found out about it, it was already everywhere online. “I ain’t even realize it. I went to the bathroom, was on the phone and smoked one. You go outside and just leave. Them my lil’ homies too and it was a cool interview. We smoking and chilling and sh*t.”

