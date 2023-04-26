Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 couple is bonding during the couples retreat and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Airris and Jasmine continuing their adventures in the Great Smoky Mountains. They’re still hoping to strengthen their connection and settle any unresolved issues before they’ll have to make the biggest decision of their lives on Decision Day.

Last week, Jasmine burst into tears after her husband told their fellow #MAFS couples how much he appreciates her. He applauded her for sticking with him despite him “not creating a safe space” and praised her “strength” throughout the process.

Despite this being a turning point, Jasmine admitted that she doubted that her hubby saw her for the “woman she was” and it looks like those doubts are still present.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Airris and Jasmine discussing Airris’ kind words.

“Everybody was singing your praises because you were so nice to me last night,” says Jasmine. “And they were just saying how they thought it was it was good that you expressed that. I do appreciate the kind words you said to me last night.”

Airris says they were “well deserved” and jokes that he had a goal to make his wife cry.

He then talks about how foreign it felt being home without her and her dog Duchess considering that he had to leave the retreat for a work event. He also joked that it was even strange not being around Jasmine and the hair she leaves around their home.

“I got in the house [and] it was just way too quiet,” says Airris. “It wasn’t her [Duchess] whining, she wasn’t in the cage, I even missed the hair on the floor, it just wasn’t the same.” “Oh, you missed me?” asks Jasmine to which Airris says, “Yeah, I missed you, Duchess, the whole house. You been there for seven weeks, [my] routine was messed up.”

Jasmine tells the cameras that she should feel flattered especially because she missed Airris too, but admits that her husband is still a mystery.

“I mean I did miss him, but Airris is so hard to read,” says Jasmine. “I don’t always know what he’s thinking or what he’s feeling.”

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of #MAFS airs tonight, Wednesday, April 26 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.