MAFS Smithereens: Airris’ Orgy Admission Shocks Jasmine, Twitter Sends ‘For The Streets’ Shade

Oh, Airris…

A Married At First Sight husband is a trending topic after he made a shocking sexual reveal.

On Wednesday’s episode, Airris, 37, made an orgy admission to his wife Jasmine, 32.

Throughout the season, the two have been struggling to connect amid Airris’ admitted “lack of attraction” to his wife and they have yet to consummate their marriage.

At one point Airris even said that he’s confused by his feelings considering how much he enjoys sex.

“I was feeling almost like guilty, almost like you know why don’t I feel the same way?” Airris told #MAFS expert Pastor Cal about his feelings during their honeymoon. “Normally it’s like the other way around, I’m a very sexual person.”

This week, the couple was tasked with having a conversation about “what it would take to fall in love with your new spouse in the real world.” During the convo, the two discussed the number of times they’ve each been in love, and discussed what it would take for them to reach that milestone together.

Later, they decided to play a game of “Never Have I Ever” to “feel each other out” and Airris was hopeful that his reserved wife would shock him with a spicy story.

Jasmine, however, proved to be a lady and didn’t have much to reveal. After confirming that she’s never kissed a girl, Airris told her to “try life again.” He then revealed that he’s “had sex with other people watching” during an orgy.

“I told Jasmine that I had an orgy where there’s multiple people, you might be with one persona and then you and this guy switch females,” said Airris.

The game continued and Airris said Jasmine’s life “sounded boring” because she’s never cheated or kissed a girl.

“All those things have fun,” said Airris.

As you can imagine, #MAFS watchers were none too pleased by Airris’ answers and they once again tweeted shade centered around being “for the streets” despite him saying he retired his player card.

“I’m done with the streets, done with my old ways, I’m ready to be a one woman-man, husband, partner,” said Airris at the beginning of the season.

What do YOU think about Airris’ orgy story? Should he have kept it to himself or was the #MAFS husband just being honest?