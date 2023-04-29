Bossip Video

A speculated spring fling may turn into a serious “Summer” romance. To the satisfaction of internet sleuths, Lil Meech and Summer Walker continue to drop breadcrumbs, fueling dating rumors.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. x Summer

Source: Gilbert Flores/ Amy Sussman / Getty

Fans Pieced Together Coupledom Clues From Summer Walker And Lil Meech’s Social Media

Digital detectives have discovered similarities between the two entertainers’ posts. They claimed to have the low-down on the secret lovers based on photos of an opulent backyard pool and a bright blue Lamborghini. Shortly after those clues, a video went viral of Lil’ Meech and a ski-mask-clad woman with a hairstyle similar to the singer’s.

Fans noticed the woman shielded her hands as if she was attempting to cover identifying marks (like tattoos). The mystery woman’s lower body was also eerily similar to the 27-year-old’s.

One commenter said, “I know that BBL anywhere…”

In addition, one of the Atlanta native’s posts showed a reflection of a hot pink phone case in the center car console. A hawk-eyed fan noted that it looked similar to one that Meech held in a past post.

That observation takes nosy to a whole new level.

The singer and actor’s love on the low is already facing public scrutiny as an old flame re-emerged after learning the two were linking.
A blond woman posted a photo on her Close Friends Instagram Story of Meech seemingly sleeping in the nude with the caption,

 “Daddy Meech fine af”

Fans thought it was a bizarre move,

One comment read, “Why do people take photos of people while they sleep? That is one of the weirdest things to me!!! Like what’s the reason”

Lil Meech And Summer Walker Seemingly Confirm They’re Dating On The Low

Lil Meech — born Demetrius Flenory Jr.— immediately responded to a post of the photo on the @theneighborhoodtalk. His double entendre left fans wondering what the gangsta’s son really meant.

“This two years ago [cap emoji]. Summer is mine.”

Will he be taking a dip in the dating pool next season or is he referring to Larry’s beautiful baby mama, Summer? Fans seem to think he was “letting the world know, without letting the world know”.

He kept it cute.

Some social media goers speculated the mom of 3 demanded Meech — 4 years her junior— to set the record straight.

“Summer told him to clear that ish up, and he did!” someone quipped.

It also appeared the two have been chatting via FaceTime after Summer posted an image on her IG story.

She later posted, “Oh wow, I’m slow,” implying her initial post was accidental.

The innanet had mixed feelings about her “Oops” moment. Under the image on The Shade Room, commenters shared their thoughts,

Someone else said, “Wore a whole mask just to tell on yourself 😂 just live your life girl”

“The sooner we all realize these things be PR/publicity stunts, the sooner we can wrap all this up”

 

The social media PIs also speculate Summer was present in Rochester, New York when Meech bluntly asked a female fan to stop touching him.

Why Fans Hope Summer Walker Doesn’t Fall For Lil Meech Too Fast

The Grammy-nominated Artist is facing her fair share of criticism. Fans note her notoriously unlucky track record love and advise her not to rush into another relationship so soon.

“Like can shawty sit down and be a mom for a couple years like stop messing with these men”, one comment read.

Another commenter came to her defense, “Why y’all keep bringing up her kids?? She KNOWS and he KNOWS how many she have!! Somebody loves y’all bald head a** mommas once y’all daddies left so what’s the difference?”

Summer ended her relationship with Lyrd Pharoh, aka Larry, in November 2022. She announced the birth of her twins before the year ended.

A few years prior, she detailed her tumultuous relationship with London On Da Track on Sill Over It in 2021. The former collaborators share a daughter named Bubbles.

As for Meech, he was seen gallivanting around Atlanta with Kris Summers just last month, although their romantic ties were never formally confirmed.

Who knows? Summer with the Miami native just may lead to a steamy new album.

