A speculated spring fling may turn into a serious “Summer” romance. To the satisfaction of internet sleuths, Lil Meech and Summer Walker continue to drop breadcrumbs, fueling dating rumors.

Fans Pieced Together Coupledom Clues From Summer Walker And Lil Meech’s Social Media

Digital detectives have discovered similarities between the two entertainers’ posts. They claimed to have the low-down on the secret lovers based on photos of an opulent backyard pool and a bright blue Lamborghini. Shortly after those clues, a video went viral of Lil’ Meech and a ski-mask-clad woman with a hairstyle similar to the singer’s.

Fans noticed the woman shielded her hands as if she was attempting to cover identifying marks (like tattoos). The mystery woman’s lower body was also eerily similar to the 27-year-old’s.

One commenter said, “I know that BBL anywhere…”

In addition, one of the Atlanta native’s posts showed a reflection of a hot pink phone case in the center car console. A hawk-eyed fan noted that it looked similar to one that Meech held in a past post.

That observation takes nosy to a whole new level.

The singer and actor’s love on the low is already facing public scrutiny as an old flame re-emerged after learning the two were linking.

A blond woman posted a photo on her Close Friends Instagram Story of Meech seemingly sleeping in the nude with the caption, “Daddy Meech fine af” Fans thought it was a bizarre move, One comment read, “Why do people take photos of people while they sleep? That is one of the weirdest things to me!!! Like what’s the reason”

Lil Meech And Summer Walker Seemingly Confirm They’re Dating On The Low

Lil Meech — born Demetrius Flenory Jr.— immediately responded to a post of the photo on the @theneighborhoodtalk. His double entendre left fans wondering what the gangsta’s son really meant.

“This two years ago [cap emoji]. Summer is mine.”

Will he be taking a dip in the dating pool next season or is he referring to Larry’s beautiful baby mama, Summer? Fans seem to think he was “letting the world know, without letting the world know”.

He kept it cute.

Some social media goers speculated the mom of 3 demanded Meech — 4 years her junior— to set the record straight. “Summer told him to clear that ish up, and he did!” someone quipped.

It also appeared the two have been chatting via FaceTime after Summer posted an image on her IG story.