Bossip Video

BMF’s steamy season 2, including DeMEATrius Flenory Jr.’s (Lil Meech) nude scene, was deliberately “for the culture.”

Turning up the heat in every way was part of the plan. Showrunner Heather Zuhlke reveals there was an intentional decision to “sexualize Black men,” Variety reports.

In the scene that had Twitterverse clutching its pearls and fanning sweat beads from its temples, the BMF star reveals what the innanet is calling “the real Big Meech” in a frontal nudity scene.

As previously reported, BMF gives us an eyeful when a skripper strokes his gigantic jimmy in a jaw-dropping encounter. Some fans aren’t buying that the beefcake actually belongs to Lil Meech, though. They speculate that it was movie magic and a prosthetic.

The Showrunners Wanted To “Sexualize” Big Meech And See Him In His “Full Glory”

Zuhlke, who stepped up as showrunner in Randy Huggins’ absence, told Variety,

“Randy and I had talked in depth about it. We really wanted to sexualize black men” she said. You’re often seeing white penises on TV. That’s what we’ve seen traditionally.” Zuhlke continued, “So, Randy’s plan was to be a big moment for the culture. It’s always been told through one very specific lens. And the legend of Big Meech, we wanted to pay honor to him and we knew it was just an important thing to do.”

The exec says she was not present when Randy spoke to Lil’ Meech about the scene,

“That was a big conversation that Randy and I had. I wasn’t part of his conversation with little Meech when that all came about, but just wanting to see that strong, powerful, beautiful, full glory — that was it.”

Twitter users used those descriptors and more when mentioning Lil Meech’s third leg.

Zuhlke previously wrote an episode of Power with a nude scene that the New York Times penned a story about. This think-piece inspired her to push the boundaries with ‘BMF’.

“I had written up an episode of Season 3 of Power. I wrote the episode when they showed Kanaan’s member. And there was a, I believe it was a New York Times editorial, that I had shared with Randy, how that was an important moment for the culture and that we don’t get to see that usually on TV. So that was an extension of that.

BMF Fans Can Expect For New Faces And New Places For Season 3

When asked what can be expected in Season 3, the television vet revealed,