It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week’s big transit is the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on May 5, 2023. Yup right on the heels of the eclipse that we had the other week we have yet another. Woosah! A Full Moon occurs when the Sun in Taurus forms an opposition to the Moon in Scorpio. The Full Moon is a time of culmination and the promise of fulfillment of that which was started at the New Moon. It is an emotional time – a time of romance, fertilization, and relationships. This eclipse will highlight our relationship to both Earthly needs – food, sex, money (this is the Taurean influence) and our spiritual esoteric needs – emotional safety, trusting our intuition and healing childhood wounds (Scorpio influence). Expect emotional polarities, unusual arguments, and for long-forgotten lovers or bad habits to resurface.

The key is to not judge yourself or others but to simply observe your behavior, your emotions, and your triggers and then gently start to unpack them.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

Your divine feminine is seeking anchoring and attention. This means self-care needs to be high on the menu this week along with possibly redecorating your home and honoring your emotional needs. This will apply to all gender identities who fall under this sign as well as those with a Capricorn moon.

RED FLAG: With the upcoming eclipse on the 5th, your emotions may run high – try to stay calm, do not engage in arguments and if you can avoid making any major life decisions until about a week after.

RED FLAG: With the upcoming eclipse on the 5th, your emotions may run high – try to stay calm, do not engage in arguments and if you can avoid making any major life decisions until about a week after.

SWEET SPOT: Wearing tones of watermelon and neon oranges, pinks and greens will attract a slew of new romantic interests. If you hate these tones then simply get a few standout accessories and rotate them into your usual wardrobe.

