Tubi’s always a trending topic for its content, but did you know that it also features FREE Black classics for your viewing pleasure?

The Fox streaming service has a host of new, original, and OG Black classics and is always adding new releases so there’s a variety of movies and series to check out each month. Tubi boasts that it has 33 million subscribers in the U.S. and is setting a standard as a breakout streaming platform.

Speaking of setting a standard, Tubi has released the teaser for its original film Cinnamon starring the iconic Pam Grier and Damon Wayns.

Filmed in Atlanta, Cinnamon follows the story of an aspiring artist/convenience store clerk, Jodi (Kilgore) whose life drastically changes after a touch n’ go robbery. The store owner, Wally (Damon Wayans), is in a considerable amount of debt to the matriarch of the town’s crime family, Mama (Pam Grier), reports a press release.

Cinnamon is the first movie in production under Tubi’s recently announced film deal with Village Roadshow Pictures to produce multiple films from its “Black Noir Cinema” initiative, according to Deadline.

The film is giving all kinds of Black acting excellence, will you be tuning in?

While Cinnamon is an all-new original, we’ve also compiled a list of Black classics you can catch on Tubi.

New, Black, And On Tubi: May Edition

Judas And The Black Messiah

Yes, you can watch this 2021 classic on Tubi. The biographical film based on the true story of FBI informant William O’Neal played by Lakeith Stanfield, features the Academy Award-winning acting of Daniel Kaluuya as Chairman Fred Hampton.

Judas And The Black Messiah highlights the events leading up to Hampton’s murder and details the inner workings of the Black Panther Party.

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight starring Trevante Rhodes is available on Tubi. The 2016 film detailing the coming-of-age story of a young man named Chiron also stars Naomie Harris, André Holland, Mahershala Ali, and Janelle Monáe.

The film won 3 Academy Awards including Best Picture during that chaotic 2017 Oscars moment when the award mistakenly went to La La Land.

The Best Man

We all know the story of The Best Man and Tubi has the original starring Taye Diggs as Harper Stewart, Morris Chestnut as Lance, Monica Calhoun as Mia, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Nia Long as Jordan, and Harold Perrineau as Murch.

Take a trip back in time to see reminisce on this classic Black comedy and dig into the scandal between Harper and Mia that drove this group’s drama.

Why Did I Get Married Too

This Tyler Perry classic starring Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson, Lamman Rucker, and Tasha Smith is on Tubi. The sequel to Why Did I Get Married of course details four couples on their annual marriage retreat.

Sparkle

The 2012 remake of the classic film starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston is available on Tubi.

Obsessed

Yup, you can watch Beyoncé whoop some behind on Tubi.

Idris Elba and Beyoncè’s thriller costarring Ali Larter is available for streaming this May.

Baby Boy

This 2001 classic starring Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese can be streamed on Tubi.

How could you hate that, Jody?

How High

The 2001 cult stoner classic starring Method Man and Redman is available for streaming.

First Sunday

If you’ve never seen First Sunday, you can catch it on Tubi. It features Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, and a whole lot of laughs after they try to rob a church and it goes awry.

Car Wash

Richard Pryor and Ivan Dixon’s 1976 flick detailing an L.A. car wash gone haywire is on Tubi.

Phat Girlz

Mo’Nique is on Tubi via her film Phat Girlz which follows the story of plus-size women looking for love.

Rosewood

The gut-wrenching 1997 film based on a true story about lynch mob attacks stars Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, and Jon Voight, You can tune in and stream it this month on Tubi.

Bones

The 2001 supernatural horror film Bones starring Snoop Dogg can be streamed on Tubi.

Will you be catching these movies this month?