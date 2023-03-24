Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton is denying allegations that she’s sneakily shading Kandi by posting a picture with a group she’s been embroiled in headlines with.

The singer recently posted a photo of herself smiling alongside SWV members Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. In the caption, said she said wanted to give flowers to the trio in honor of Women’s History Month.

“I want to take a moment to show love to the incredible @officialswv. The impact you ladies have had on the industry is amazing,” wrote Tamar.

“You guys have inspired so many of us. I’ve been a fan and I’m still a fan. And I’m honored to have sampled you all on my new single ‘Changed.'”

Unfortunately for Tamar however, people don’t think it was a tribute at all, and instead yet another “messy moment” from the singer.

Social Media Users Call Out Tamar Braxton For Her “Shady” SWV tribute

While some fans praised the star for showing her R&B sisters love, a few people raised an eyebrow at the “My Man” artist.

Some social media users thought it was a little odd for her to be praising SWV considering their recent messy Xscape Vs. SWV headlining drama with Kandi.

“So shady,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “I love a good ol’ petty post! But no lies detected! SWV BEEN them girls!!!!” another user chimed in.

As previously reported Kandi and her Xscape groupmates went back and forth with their fellow SWV & Xsape: The Queens of R&B songstresses after Xscape declined to co-headline their upcoming joint concert. The R&Beef quickly spilled over onto social media with Coko swiftly reminding both Kandi and fellow Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris of SWV’s bigger fanbase, and Lelee also jumping in and letting off some spicy tweets about the situation.

During the Xscspe Vs. SWV dustup, Tamar was also feuding with Kandi because she alleged that the Real Housewife of Atlanta and her husband “Toddina” threatened her.

The Braxton later sided with SWV while sending shade to Kandi, and the drama carried on incessantly.

Tamar Braxton Denies Posting SWV Pic To Spite Kandi

After fans accused Braxton of stoking tension, the star took to Twitter to set the record straight. She insisted that she wasn’t using the drama to promote her new album and also clarified that she was “over” the fight. She also clarified in a deleted tweet that the photo was from 2018.

“I’m ONLY on what is next… my MUSIC!!” she added in a follow-up post.

And while Tamar might not have been intentionally shady with the SWV post, fellow singer LaTocha Scott took a moment to be petty in the comments.

The Xscape songstress who’s feuding with her groupmates amid allegations that she stole $30K from her sister Tamika Scott wrote, “Where y’all at? I’m on the way.”

What do you think? Is the drama really over? Or do you think there will be more shade thrown by these R&B divas?