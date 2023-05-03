Bossip Video

Another day of breaking news about innocent lives being maimed.

Midtown Atlanta is the latest scene of America’s public health crisis as yet another mass shooting has injured 4 and killed 1 according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The chaos erupted around 1:15 pm at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown when police responded to a call of an active shooter who has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

A shelter-in-place order was issued as police and local authorities scrambled to make contact with the shooter. Unfortunately, that has not happened. There have been multiple confirmed and erroneous reports about Patterson being spotted on the roof of the High Museum of Art, carjacking a midtown motorist, and driving to the suburbs in Smyrna.

At this time, police have still not captured the shooter, and multiple areas of the city are hotbeds of law enforcement activity including Vinings, Cumberland, and Truist Park as the boys in blue attempt to bring this bloody debacle to a close.

In the midst of the manhunt, Patterson’s mother is cooperating with police and alleging that he was having a mental health episode after receiving “messed up medication.”

“The damn VA gave him some messed up medication, and all he wanted was an Ativan,” Minyone told The Daily Beast, referring to the medication used to treat seizure disorders such as epilepsy.

The mom was alongside her son at the hospital before he became agitated and opened fire.

This story is still developing and we will bring you as much new information as possible. If you live or work in any of the aforementioned areas, please be careful and keep your eyes out for Deion Patterson as seen in the photo above.