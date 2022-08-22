Bossip Video

Not only is this another mass shooting event, but it’s also shady as hell with a few layers to unpack.

Hours ago, news broke that there was an active shooter in midtown Atlanta at the Colony Square building. Early reports stated that three people had been shot and the shooter had not yet been apprehended.

Reports confirmed that the shots were fired at the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street, not far from Colony Square.

The Atlanta Police Department was scrambling to find the shooter ASAP as they were obviously armed and dangerous. This photo from the building’s security camera was released shortly after the shooting. To be frank, while we couldn’t tell for sure from the angle of the picture, we were shocked to see that this gunperson might have been a Black woman.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it has now been confirmed that the shooter was indeed a Black woman and she has been arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Apparently, sis thought she was going to be able to hop on a plane before the s**t hit the fan. She was mistaken. The police haven’t shared much about the incident but social media pages are blowing up with information about her potential motives.

ATLScoop also posted a screenshot of an Instagram story that the alleged shooter posted yesterday that makes some pretty shady claims about her former employer. The post reads as follows:

I was retaliated against by my former employer BDO USA, LLP BDO USA, LP because I reported a fraud perpetrated by Wesley Freeman Wesley Freeman, CPA, CISA, CFE, CITP and covered by Scott Meier Scott Meier. DO leverage their relationships with Beacon Management Services and the 1280 West Board members in the condominium I live in in order to gain unauthorized access to my home, break into my safe and delete evidence that I had; thereby breaking so many laws that it is hard to believe. BDO and its agent went from committing a white collar crime to a criminal crime. APD has been reluctant in providing me with information related to my case. I will post a series of videos to show the policy’s response to the crimes committed against me. I will keep you updated on the status of my case.

What in the entire hell is happening these days???