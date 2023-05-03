Bossip Video

Chanel Iman is on her way to becoming a mother of three!

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she’s pregnant with her third child. To deliver the big news, Iman posted pictures of herself and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, wearing all white as Chanel shows off her growing baby bump.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one,” Iman wrote in the caption of her first post, going on to write for the second, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing.”

This will be the first child Iman and Godchaux share. The model is already a mother to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, while the NFL player has a son from a previous relationship.

Chanel Iman and the father of her first two children, Sterling Shepard, called it quits when he filed for divorce in June 2021. The model and her current beau made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022.

While the parents-to-be aren’t married just yet, Godchaux took to his girl’s Instagram comments to assure her–and fans–that a baby isn’t the only thing coming soon.

Underneath her pregnancy announcement, the footballer commented: “My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever,” adding heart emojis, prayer hands, fingers crossed, and an engagement ring emoji.

Since he’s already announcing publicly how badly he wants to marry Iman, it seems like a proposal isn’t far away.