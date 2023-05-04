Bossip Video

Lil Wayne will bring his Welcome To The Carter Tour to your living room with a global live-streaming event.

Earlier this year Weezy announced that he would be embarking on his new Welcome To Tha Carter Tour featuring intimate venue performances in cities throughout the U.S.

So far the tour has reportedly been everything fans could ask for and Toronto fans got the shock of a lifetime when Drake opened the show.

Play

Tunechi recently announced a plan to make the tour accessible to fans who can’t cop tickets to see him perform live.

On Monday, Weezy shared that he’s having a global Welcome To Tha Carter live-streaming event for the tour stop, on May 13 at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Not only that but for 48 hours after the show, the stream can be replayed on demand.

Despite it being a live stream, it is a ticketed event and tickets are on sale now. The stream will go down on Saturday 13 May 13th at 9 pm PDT / 12 am EDT.

Weezy has a few remaining tour dates before the global live stream including a stop tonight in Austin, Texas.

May 4: Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

May 7: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

May 9: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

May 10: San Diego, CA — SOMA

May 12: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

May 13: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern