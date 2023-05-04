Lil Wayne will bring his Welcome To The Carter Tour to your living room with a global live-streaming event.
Earlier this year Weezy announced that he would be embarking on his new Welcome To Tha Carter Tour featuring intimate venue performances in cities throughout the U.S.
So far the tour has reportedly been everything fans could ask for and Toronto fans got the shock of a lifetime when Drake opened the show.
Tunechi recently announced a plan to make the tour accessible to fans who can’t cop tickets to see him perform live.
On Monday, Weezy shared that he’s having a global Welcome To Tha Carter live-streaming event for the tour stop, on May 13 at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Not only that but for 48 hours after the show, the stream can be replayed on demand.
Despite it being a live stream, it is a ticketed event and tickets are on sale now. The stream will go down on Saturday 13 May 13th at 9 pm PDT / 12 am EDT.
Weezy has a few remaining tour dates before the global live stream including a stop tonight in Austin, Texas.
May 4: Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
May 7: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
May 9: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
May 10: San Diego, CA — SOMA
May 12: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
May 13: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023
-
Da Brat & Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart Detail Choosing A Vanilla King Sperm Donor; The Only Black Option 'Looked Like Jiminy Cricket'
-
#FlexExcellence: Tammy Rivera, Monica, Dr. Heavenly & Erica Dixon Send Their Celebrity Seeds Off To Prom In Style
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Jackson Battles With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Riding Dirty: Stevie J. Ordered To Return Faith Evans' $164K Mercedes After Joyriding To Coachella
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.