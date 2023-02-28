Bossip Video

A not-too-impressed Lil Wayne has reacted to Billboard naming him the seventh greatest rapper of all time.

The rapper recently announced his latest tour Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, and he’s certainly ready to own 2023. Not only that, but Weezy has hinted he’s ready to release his next installment in the Carter Series. Despite Young Thug naming his debut album Barter 6 after backlash from Wayne, the next installment will be called the Carter VI.

Most recently, Wayne dropped off his latest single “Kant Nobody” which features DMX and is produced by Swizz Beatz. The track is seemingly a response to Weezy’s being No. 7 on Billboard’s Greatest Rappers Of All Time list.

Play

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Weezy hinted the record was his response and gave his thoughts on the list.

“I will tell you that I am a motherf**king one,” he told Lowe. “Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask ‘em. They know what it is.”

The DMX sample on his latest track is from an interview where the late Ruff Ryders legend says if you’re confident you’re the best “nobody can touch you.”

As you can see, Weezy feels he’s number one, and not too many would disagree.