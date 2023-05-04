Bossip Video

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports has expanded once again, this time acquiring ELITE Athlete Management, the home to Odell Beckham Jr. and several other athletes.

Just last month, Klutch Sports Agent Nicole Lynn made headlines when she negotiated a contract that made Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in the NFL. With that news still hot off the press, Rich Paul and the company have made another move in an effort to conquer sports management.

According to Front Office Sports, KSG has acquired ELITE Athlete Management which represents around 40 top NFL players.

ELITE Talent’s roster includes stand-outs: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Isaiah Hodgins, Tyrel Dodson, Kyler Gordon, and Danielle Hunter.

CEO Zeke Sandhu will also join Klutch in the acquisition. This move strengthens Klutch’s footing in the NFL sector which they already have Jalen Huts, DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, Will Anderson, and Bryce Hall.

Aside from pro athletes ELITE also has an impressive college roaster including athletes from Ohio State, LSU, USC, and Texas.

Rich Paul’s vision is expanding every year and this move removes the perception the company’s main focus is basketball. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before Klutch takes over all the sports sectors.