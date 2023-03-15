Abu Dhabi mami

No one does slaycation like Ashanti who took her talents to Abu Dhabi for sun-splashed shenanigans, premium thirst traps, and a lavish breakfast outside our tax bracket that set off yet another thirst wave across the gram.

Booked and busy, the ‘Unfoolish’ singer posted herself enjoying a floating breakfast while basking in luxury courtesy of Club Privé By Rixos Saadiyat Island based on the tags on her posts.

Ashanti takes a vacation every 7 to 10 business days😂 https://t.co/QveCwwGZZk — Cameron Searles (@CJSearle93) March 15, 2023

Described as ‘the next level of luxury delivering a secluded retreat and picture-perfect beachside luxury living in an Arabian Paradise Island,’ we can only hope to enjoy these types of lavish accommodations someday.

Her latest slaycation comes just weeks after she set the gram ablaze with a throwback to her feathered carnival slay in 2019.

She also blessed fans with visuals from her collab with Soca legend Michel Montano who commented, “we miss you too,” under the first of two throwback posts.

A self-care icon, Ashanti opened up about her routine that keeps her mentally healthy in an interview with Byrdie.

“Self-care is very important,” she said. “I work on this daily because my schedule has been packed with shows, interviews, and appearances, and I have not taken the time out for myself. This is the first week in months that I am off for seven days straight. So my self-care routine will consist of massages, quiet time, writing some songs, and doing some shopping. I’m getting excited just thinking about it. With the position I’m in right now, I have to work hard and make some sacrifices. So, boundaries are important. I can do a bunch of interviews but when I’m down to three or four hours of sleep, I have to [carve out some self-care time]. Creating a balance when working hard and going after all these amazing opportunities is essential. You have to be cognizant of your mental health, get enough sleep, drink enough water, and eat the right foods.”

If you could travel anywhere with Ashanti, where would you go? Tell us down below