We see you, J.Lo!

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez who stunned in a sleek black dress at Netflix‘s The Mother event with a special fan screening at the Paris Theater and intimate screening at The Whitby Hotel in New York.

The 53-year-old superstar walked the carpet with the film’s cast including Omari Hardwick who styled on ’em in a snazzy snakeskin jacket with his signature leather pants.

Attendees were treated to a special surprise appearance from the film’s stars, director Niki Caro, and producers Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and Marc Evans who introduced the buzzy Action-Thriller that’s sure to be another smash hit for the streaming giant.

In The Mother, a military-trained assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge.

Peep the action-packed trailer below:

The Mother also stars Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal.

With several Romcoms under her belt, it’s nice to see J.Lo return to the Action genre as a deadly assassin with a very particular set of skills showcased in the BTS Featurette below:

“Once I started working with her and I could see what she could absorb so quickly and how she could execute so quickly, it’s like, ‘Why hasn’t she been an action movie hero her entire career?’” said Caro in an interview with TUDUM, adding, “Well, probably because she was doing all kinds of other fabulous things.”

The Mother premieres exclusively on Netflix this Mother’s Day weekend (May 12). Will you be watching?