Jamie Foxx is slowly but surely on the road to recovery after his emergency health scare last month.

PEOPLE revealed that a source close to the Foxx family revealed that the actor is “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

“Doctors are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital. Foxx is being advised to keep his stress level down.”

The hospital is certainly the last place Jamie wants to be considering the numerous projects he’s working on, but it’s apparently for the best.

“He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” a source told PEOPLE.

As for his most recent project with Netflix, Back In Action, the crew says that “everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best. Everyone is thinking about him.”

The 55-year-old has been hospitalized since mid-April after he suffered what his daughter called a “medical complication” while filming the project with Cameron Diaz.

On May 3rd, Jamie Foxx spoke out for the first time since being hospitalized on April 11. The actor, 55, released a message thanking fans for prayers via his official Instagram account.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” wrote the actor with praying hands, a heart, and a fox emoji.”

We continue to wish Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery.