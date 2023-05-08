The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made their season 15 debut and two of them butted heads (almost literally) during a messy moment.

During Sunday’s premiere, viewers saw several shady things transpire. Shereé Whitfield’s “BDE exuding” man Martell Holt was introduced and he sent shade Kandi and Todd’s way. The Tuckers were the least of his problems however as Kenya Moore later alleged that he slid in her DMs and “lightweight tried to talk to her.”

Later, #RHOA took an intense turn after Kandi went head-to-head with a newbie who tried to check her about their supposed friendship. “You want the smoke? I’ll give you the smoke!” Kandi said while recapping the big blowup.

In case you missed last night’s Real Housewives season 15 premiere, he’s a recap of what went down.

Kenya, Kandi & Monyetta Had Questions About Shereé’s Boo Martell

Despite Shereé being excited about her new boo Martell during the #RHOA premiere, Kandi and Monyetta Shaw said they heard rumors that Martell was dating numerous other women in Atlanta. The ladies alleged that the “streets have been talking” about Martell and they wondered if Shereé was just having fun dating the Inest Wine creator or if she was taking their relationship seriously.

In the midst of the conversation, Kenya Moore dropped a bomb and said that Martell had previously DMed her. When she pulled out her phone to show the DM, however, she noted that it had been deleted so there was no real receipt. When a producer asked Kenya why she didn’t jump at the chance to previously date Martell, the housewife shaded the father of five and her supposed friend Shereé.

“Every time Martell looks at a woman they come back pregnant,” said Kenya. “Luckily for Sherée, she doesn’t have any more periods so she doesn’t have to worry about that.”

Shereé clearly didn’t appreciate Kenya hinting that she hit menopause so she shaded her on Twitter.

R u trying to age shame? Talk what u know not what u assume mad bcuz u don’t have any? #RHOA — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

When ur rent-a-man gets delivered then lmk so we can go on a double date 🤗 #RHOA https://t.co/KpOjV7WwCh — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

It’s cool when they do it’s a problem when I do it….. you know the rest #RHOA — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

Later, Shereé made #RHOA waves when she brought Martell as her date to the 40th birthday bash that Sanya threw for her husband Ross.

Upon seeing the two, Kandi quipped that Shereé went from “Mr. Community Service” referencing Tyrone Gilliams to “Mr. Community Property” referencing Martell.

Kenya also commented that Shereé needs a #RHOA spinoff titled “Watch Me Date These Dumb Dudes.”

#WWHL host @Andy counts down the TOP 5 Shereé Whitfield spinoff shows that we would like to see happen! 💙 @IamSheree pic.twitter.com/zE1cmyDH6z — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 8, 2023

Upon hearing what was said on the episode, the She By Shereé creator sent a “community puss” comment Kandi’s way on Twitter and Kandi clapped back.

Community service….community property…you should know former community puss 🤗 #RHOA #WhoGonCheckMeBoo — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

You sure be going hard for somebody who’s been giving hard 🍆 to everybody… But go off sis! 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOA https://t.co/VL7H6la1in — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) May 8, 2023

She also shaded Kenya and Monyetta who were seen giving her a heads up about Martell’s alleged player ways.

Does a “friend” hold information about a person you are dating then brings it up months later on national tv? Let me know 🤔 #RHOA — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 8, 2023

That wasn’t the biggest drama of the night, however.

During the party, Kandi was confronted by newbie Courtney Rhodes who aggressively alleged that there was some sort of offensive “friendship” comment made about her. The messy moment nearly got physical and a headbutt threat surfaced.

