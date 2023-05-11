Alright now!

The 149th Kentucky Derby was another star-studded, pastel-splashed springtime spectacular that attracted snazzy tastemakers, game-changers, and move-makers to the swankiest sporting event of the year.

As usual, stylish stunners from around the world served classic extravagance in heaven-touching hats that turned heads the entire weekend.

Also in attendance were a sea of celebs including Emmitt Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Smokey Robinson, Boyz II Men, Bill Bellamy, and many more.

Proud Kentucky native Jack Harlow was front and center soaking up good vibes with his crew at the buzzy affair.

You may recall his drunken shenanigans with Drake that trended across social media the entire weekend.

Drake and Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby. 🦉🐎 (🎥: @GoCards) pic.twitter.com/MMcZieRQcW — theScore (@theScore) May 7, 2022

While in attendance, Harlow spoke to NBC Sports prior to the race and, at one point in the interview, Drake made his way into the frame to “eavesdrop” before completely dominating the conversation.

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said about the Louisville, KY native. “And we’re drunk.” Drizzy went on to clarify that his friend wasn’t actually intoxicated, saying, “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

When the duo were asked if they had bet on a particular horse, the OVO rapper continued with his hilarious replied.

“We got a lot going on,” said Drake with a smirk before Harlow took over to reveal they “forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack.” “He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now,” Jack continued. “[If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

Unfortunately for them, Happy Jack finished in 14th place during Saturday’s race.

Gotta keep the kicks clean for Riders Up, @jackharlow. pic.twitter.com/Vj8rDJw0sP — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

After the exchange, Drake noticed the camera crew attempting to close the interview, which led to him roasting the entire Kentucky Derby.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” Drake insisted. “What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?” To that, the reporter cleverly replied, “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.'”

As for why Jack Harlow and Drake were at this event in the first place, well, the “What’s Poppin'” rapper confirmed they were filming the video for “Churchill Downs”–a Drake-assisted song from his hit Come Home the Kids Miss You album.

Naturally, the rappers were joined at the event by comedian Druski which only elevated the ridiculousness that went down all day long.

We Shutdown Kentucky Derby 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bbVrexBsUP — DRUSKI (@druski) May 7, 2022

Have you ever been to the Kentucky Derby? If so, what was your experience? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of stylish stunners on the flip.