You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Disney’s star-studded The Little Mermaid world premiere, Kyla Pratt getting criticized by poor unfortunate souls over her casual carpet outfit, Queen Bey kicking off her long-awaited Renaissance world tour, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann splitting amid their mansion foreclosure woes, Cane finally getting some cutty on Power Book II: Ghost, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Big Latto making her return to the series after opening up about her plastic surgery in the latest episode of 777 Radio.

During the show (co-hosted by her sister Brooklyn Nikole), Latto (who’s admitted to having a breast augmentation) didn’t hold back and said that while she “got a little work done” and “did it the right way,” she doesn’t recommend it.

“One thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right.” Latto said before explaining how criticism of her body shifted after her surgery. “When I didn’t have my surgery, they’re like, ‘Oh, she shaped like her white side.’ … And then when I got the surgery, it is, ‘Oh she’s botched. Oh it’s too heavy.’”

She also explained that she wouldn’t recommend surgery to her sister or anyone else because it isn’t “a permanent fix.”

“I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it, find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw.” She continued, “I’m a very much advocate for women in general. Surgery, natural, whatever. However you want to play it, just make sure that’s what you are comfortable with, but I just think surgery is so popular now. That’s the thing I be trying to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye.” She adds, “You’re never going to win. So just find peace within yourself, whatever you want to do, do that.”

You can check out Latto and Brooklyn’s full conversation below:

This week’s compilation features SZA delivering heat along with Saweetie and Janelle Monáe giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Ayisha Diaz, and Shenseea so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.