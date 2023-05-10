Bossip Video

Will you be seated for Oppenheimer?

Hollywood is buzzing over upcoming Christopher Nolan Thriller Oppenheimer which delves into a critical time in America where the “Father of the Atomic Bomb” creates a devastating weapon that changes the world forever.

According to the official synopsis, Oppenheimer is an “IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Check out the smoldering trailer below:

Written and directed by thee Christopher Nolan, the film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

“You realize this is a huge responsibility,” said Murphy about playing the famed theoretical physicist in an interview with Variety. “He was complicated and contradictory and so iconic. But you know you’re with one of the great directors of all time. I felt confident going into it with Chris. He’s had a profound impact on my life, creatively and professionally. He’s offered me very interesting roles and I’ve found all of them really challenging. And I just love being on his sets.”

Other cast members include Oscar-winner Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., Director of the Manhattan Project, Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss–a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, and more.

The soon-to-be movie-of-the-moment is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21, 2023.