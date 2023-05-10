Bossip Video

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Get Rich or Die Tryin;”, 50 Cent is hitting the road.

In modern times 50 Cent is looked at as an executive producer as he’s found a solid footing in the world of scripted drama. From BMF to Power and now a new deal with Fox, 50 has made a mark on television.

Similarly, at one point he also made an indelible mark with his debut album.

This year will mark 20 years since “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” was released, and to celebrate, 50 is teaming up with LiveNation for the global, The Final Lap tour.

A press release reports that he’ll be joined by Busta Rhymes as his opening act and singer Jeremih who’ll join for the North American dates alongside several surprise guests.

50 Cent ‘THE FINAL LAP TOUR’ 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: