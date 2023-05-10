Have you been keeping up with the second season of Brat Loves Judy?
A brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow night and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Brat and Judy visit a reiki practitioner to help them as they prepare for their second embryo transfer.
Take a look at the clip:
Considering the couple are currently expecting, do you think that the reiki worked? Or was it the Florida water?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Brat and Judy seek out more of a work-life balance in their lives. Brat figures out how to be more active on social media. During a video shoot, Latissue calls to say Jordan didn’t show up to work. What they find out changes everything!
It’s great to see Brat and Judy doing everything in their power to be positive and to have more balance in their lives. Unfortunately, life always has a way of throwing a wrench in everyone’s well-laid plans. We’re hoping whatever is going on with Jordan isn’t too serious, but we’re definitely going to tune in to see what’s going on. What do you guys love most about Da Brat and Judy’s relationship? We love how they support each other but also give each other tough love when it’s needed. Both of them are such strong women, but it’s great how they also know how to be soft with one another when the time is right.
The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs Thursday, May 11 at 9pm EST on WeTV
Will you be watching?
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023
-
Da Brat & Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart Detail Choosing A Vanilla King Sperm Donor; The Only Black Option 'Looked Like Jiminy Cricket'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
'BMF' Bummer: Messiest Reactions To Lil Meech’s Alleged Sex Tape With Celina Powell Leaking Online
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Jackson Battles With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
-
So Sweet: Jennifer Hudson Cozies Up With Common After Celebrating Six Daytime Emmy Nominations
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.