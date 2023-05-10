Bossip Video

Have you been keeping up with the second season of Brat Loves Judy?

A brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow night and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Brat and Judy visit a reiki practitioner to help them as they prepare for their second embryo transfer.

Take a look at the clip:

Play

Considering the couple are currently expecting, do you think that the reiki worked? Or was it the Florida water?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy seek out more of a work-life balance in their lives. Brat figures out how to be more active on social media. During a video shoot, Latissue calls to say Jordan didn’t show up to work. What they find out changes everything!

It’s great to see Brat and Judy doing everything in their power to be positive and to have more balance in their lives. Unfortunately, life always has a way of throwing a wrench in everyone’s well-laid plans. We’re hoping whatever is going on with Jordan isn’t too serious, but we’re definitely going to tune in to see what’s going on. What do you guys love most about Da Brat and Judy’s relationship? We love how they support each other but also give each other tough love when it’s needed. Both of them are such strong women, but it’s great how they also know how to be soft with one another when the time is right.

The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs Thursday, May 11 at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?