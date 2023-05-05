Bossip Video

A picnic is returning to Atlanta during Mother’s Day weekend and a slew of DJs are providing the entertainment.

The lineup for the second annual R&B Soul Picnic has been announced.

Taking place May 13 and May 14 at the largest and most popular park in Atlanta, the Promenade in Piedmont Park, the event will be headlined by The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy, the legendary DJ Red Alert of KISS 98.7, Usher’s official DJ, DJ Mars, Dave Chappelle’s official DJ, DJ Trauma, New Edition’s official DJ, DJ Shakim, and many more.

“ATL, May 13th is my wedding anniversary so my wife and I will be at The R&B Soul Picnic and we are going to have a soulful celebration,” said DJ Envy via a press release about the event. “It’s also Mother’s Day weekend so bring your mom out for the picnic!”

The press release also notes that the cooler-friendly two-day music and lifestyle festival catered to mothers, families, and friends, will also feature a female DJ lineup.

Hitting the stage will be DJ Traci Steele, Dave Hollister’s official DJ, DJ Queen of Spades, Jagged Edge’s official tour DJ, DJ Penny Lane, Streetz 94.5’s DJ Suga Shae, Core DJs Worldwide’s DJ Yung Red, Super Bowl LVII’s Game Day DJ, DJ Stormy Monroe, and DJ Labonita.

Day 1: Saturday, May 13th

DJ Envy DJ Red Alert DJ Penny Lane DJ Boof DJ Shakim DJ Loui Vee DJ Pnut DJ Suga Shae DJ Yung Red DJ Bluetooth and more…

Day 2: Sunday, May 14th

DJ Trauma DJ Stormy Monroe DJ Labonita DJ Tephlon DJ Queen of Spades DJ Traci Steele DJ Mars DJ SNS DJ Tron and more…

R&B Soul Picnic will also feature surprise guests, vending from local businesses, VIP tents, charging stations and promote mental health awareness via a special “Soul Healing Center” activation curated by The Resource Guild.

The space will include access to wellness resources including reiki yoga, complimentary 6-10 minute mental health “Soul Healing Chats” with certified mental health professionals as well as resources for homeless prevention, substance abuse, and suicide prevention.

“This year’s Atlanta R&B Soul Picnic is all about continuing the mission and momentum built last year around soulful healing through music. We look forward to continuing to provide a safe space where any and everyone can gather up their families and friends and come on out,” said Ais York (Founder of R&B Soul Picnic/York Promotions). “My favorite part of the event is the Soul Healing Center with our licensed mental health specialists, yoga specialists & wellness speakers because we know that’s definitely something truly needed in our community. We want this space to be relaxing, fun, festive and community-driven.”

For more information on the R&B Soul Picnic please visit: www.rnbsoulpicnic.com