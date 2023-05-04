Bossip Video

Have y’all tuned in for Season 2 of Brat Loves Judy?

A brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs on WeTV tonight and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now. In the clip below, Judy opens up with her sister Latissue about stress at the house from parenting and decides to have a meeting to become one happy family.

We love that Judy is keeping that money in the family by collaborating with Da Brat! Hopefully, the family meeting will help smooth things out between Brat, Judy and Judy’s son. Blending a family can be a pretty tricky thing. So many people deal with similar things in their relationships. We’re sure they’ll work it all out once they have enough time together.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Just when Brat needed her the most, Bella’s decision to prioritize motherhood causes a rift between two old friends! The Harris-Dupart household finds a new normal. Brat and Judy join forces to collaborate on a line of Kaleidoscope products.

The new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tonight, Thursday May 4th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching? We’re definitely getting the popcorn and snacks ready.