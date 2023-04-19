Bossip Video

They’re back!

We’re so excited to exclusively confirm that OWN’s popular series Belle Collective</a> from Kingdom Reign Entertainment and Executive Producer Carlos King returns for a spicy new third season on Friday, May 19, at 8 pm EST | 7 PM CST.

The series continues to follow six successful and glamorous women redefining what it means to be a boss and telling it like it is in Jackson, Mississippi. The series returns as one of OWN’s signature Friday and Saturday night love & relationship series, with “Put a Ring on It” and “Belle Collective” anchoring Fridays, while the “Love & Marriage” franchise airs Saturdays.

Latrice Rogers, Lateshia Pearson, Tambra Cheri, Marie Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” are the dynamic southern divas of “Belle Collective.” These ladies represent the very best of Black female entrepreneurship in the modern south, while they expertly showcase a unique ability to balance southern hospitality pleasantries with subtle shade. The ladies were all born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, and are eager to show off the very best of their city as they continue their journeys navigating the high-stakes world of business and managing personal ups and downs, all while looking fabulous.

This season also promises plenty of drama when it comes to the men in the lives of these Boss women – Sogucci’s husband, JJ Williams; Aikisha’s husband, Willie Colon; Tambra’s boyfriend, Demond; Lateshia’s husband, Glenn; and Latrice’s ‘friendployee,’ Joshy.

When the new season begins Latrice, Lateshia, Sogucci and Tambra confront relationship issues head on. Joshy moves in and gets a front row seat into the Rogers’ marriage, then calls out the cracks to Latrice and Cliff. Meanwhile, Lateshia shops for a condo after catching Glen responding to DMs, Aikisha throws shade at Tambra for being fake, and Tambra begins to regret moving in with Demond. Check out the trailer below:

Play

We’re so excited for this season. We’ll definitely be tuning in to OWN Friday, May 19, at 8 pm EST | 7 PM CST!

Hit the flip to get to know The Belles a little better.