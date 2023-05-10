Bossip Video

In November of 2021 then Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal DUI Crash in Las Vegas. In the crash, it was reported Ruggs’ airbags deployed while the car was going over 120MPH. The wreck claimed the life of Tina Tintor and her dog who had just left the local dog park. Both Tina and her dog burned in the vehicle as the impact of the collision trapped them inside. Since then Ruggs has been released from the NFL as he awaited sentencing in his DUI case.





According to TMZ, Henry Ruggs’ plea deal has formally been accepted by the judge on the case. With his plea deal, Henry will be sentenced to anywhere from 3-10 years behind bars. Henry pleaded guilty to one felony count of a DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. The rest of the charges were dropped from the case. On August 9th the former NFL wide receiver will learn exactly how long he will serve. After the news broke Tina Tintor’s family released a statement on the judge’s decision.

“Today, like every day, we remember Tina and Max, and how they were taken from us that fateful night. No sentence will ever bring Tina and Max back, but we hope that everyone learns from this preventable incident so that no other families suffer like we do.” “We appreciate the efforts of the district attorney’s office to overcome the issues caused by the initial investigation, and we look forward to putting this behind us so that we can focus on honoring the memories of Tina and Max.”

A sad situation for everyone involved and another story of why you should never drink and drive under any circumstance.