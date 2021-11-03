Bossip Video

Henry Ruggs III has officially been cut from the Las Vegas Raiders, while his girlfriend is still in serious condition.

Yesterday, news broke that Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in a tragic car accident in the early hours of the morning and he was transported to the hospital. At the time, many details were unknown, but now, they paint a darker picture than first imagined.

Ruggs was allegedly under the influence and crashed his Corvette into the back of a Rav 4 after entering another lane on a three-lane highway. After he hit the Rav 4, the car caught fire and the driver was not able to escape from the vehicle, losing her life from the injuries.

In previous years, Ruggs won national championships at the University of Alabama, got drafted to the NFL, and was making strides for the Raiders. All that hard work he put in and everything he worked for was gone in a split second over one poor decision.

The Raiders made a statement yesterday that they were monitoring the situation, but as more details surfaced last night, they decided to release Ruggs from the team. Along with the one person who lost their life, his girlfriend is still in serious condition as she was the passenger in the vehicle when he wrecked.

Later today, Ruggs will have his first court appearance and the charge at hand is reportedly the second most severe felony in the state.