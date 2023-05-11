Bossip Video

Rasheem Carter was killed months ago and his family has yet to receive the slightest semblance of justice. In fact, the local authorities in Taylorsville, Mississippi were either hesitant or outright resistant to saying that Rasheem was killed despite the fact that he was found with his head detached from his spine.

According to WJTV, a fourth set of remains has been discovered in the woods where Rasheem’s body was first recovered earlier this year. The family is awaiting word on whether or not these remains match the other sets that belong to Rasheem.

A non-profit organization called You Are The Power is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for this obvious murder.

Rasheem’s family recently held a protest where his mother, Tiffany Carter, spoke about the overwhelming support that she has received from the community and beyond. According to the Clarion Ledger, she believes that the strength of the people is the only thing that can lead to truth and justice.

“It really means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s really not about how many people show up. It’s about the unity, the strength. It’s about us standing for what’s right. It doesn’t matter what race you are. What’s right is what’s right. I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to see all the sisters and brothers here supporting us and supporting our families. To get something done, we’ve got to have involvement. We’ve got to have people that will fight, regardless of what the situation is.”

BOSSIP will continue to push and provide as much information as we can gather about this case on behalf Rasheem Carter’s family.