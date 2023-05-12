Bossip Video

Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit is BACK with an even bigger lineup this year y’all.

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, Mary J. Blige and Pepsi kickstarted the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and presented “An Evening with Robert Glasper” with two back-to-back shows in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and producer, Robert Glasper joined forces with the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to deliver a powerful evening of music at City Winery Atlanta. The renowned jazz pianist blended his incredible piano skills with his natural wit, making for an entertaining and engaging performance. The combination of his technical keyboard skills and comedic timing made for a unique and unforgettable performance.

The crowd praised Glasper’s ability to blend music and comedy seamlessly and expressed their excitement for the show. Glasper treated the audience to a range of songs and musical impressions, including renditions of Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy,” Common’s “The Light,” and Sade’s “Cherish the Day.” Glasper also surprised guests with a special performance from Luke James and a poetry reading from Queen Sheba.

The festival will continue over the weekend, with performances by various artists lined up, including Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Muni Long and more. Glasper’s incredible musical comedic performance set an incredibly high bar for the rest of the festival. Stay tuned for more updates from the festival!