Dancery Decadence: Mary J. Blige Celebrates Birthday With Usher, Queen Latifah & More At Stunningly Swanky Soirée In NYC

Happy birthday, MJB!

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige dripped dancery decadence at her star-studded birthday bash that brought out Usher, Queen Latifah, Fat Joe, Joey Bada$$, La La Anthony, Toya Johnson, Misa Hilton, Tamron Hall, Chrissy Lampkin, Remy Ma, Angie Martinez, Powerverse stars Joseph Sikora, Da’Vinchi, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, LaToya Tonodeo, and more.

The iconic soulstress had a timeeee at the stunningly swanky soirée produced by Cipriani Events/Priceless Event Planning who raised the celebrity party bar with gold-splashed decor, golden balloons, and a gold-plated bar fit for the queen of all queens.

Guests were treated to themed Ciroc, DeLeón, and Sun Goddess cocktails (Good Morning Gorgeous, Real Love, No More Drama Rita, My Life, Mary Jane, and The Diddy) that flowed the entire night.

Other highlights included the larger-than-life cake created by custom cakennoisseur Jake Ellen of Everything Just Baked.

In true diva fashion, MJB elevated the mood with an outfit change during the spectacular cake presentation that we hope to see in person next year.

Peep all of the photos below:

The extravagant event comes less than two months before the return of Power Book II: Ghost with new twists and new turns as Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas are forced to level up or get taken down.

Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.

Joining the cast this season is Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight) as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp (Girlfriends) as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton (Bad Moms) as “Lucas Weston,” and Moriah Brown (Turnt) as “KeKe Travis.”

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premieres March 17th exclusively on Starz.