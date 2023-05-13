Bossip Video

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion embodies “body goals,” and the internet is drooling after she dropped her workout routine like it’s hot!

Megan took some time off, then came back better than ever. Meg has made it very clear in the past that she exercises and tries her best to eat healthily. It’s clearly all paying off!

Meg took to Instagram and TikTok to share her daily workout with her followers. The routine included various routines, including upper and lower body workouts, HIIT circuits and anaerobic work.

Her caption read, “Should I drop a HOTTIE BOOTCAMP 🤸🏽‍♀️👀” and of course, her comment section exploded with the answer yes! One user responded, “I’m not even going to eat the burger I wanted tonight 😩 I want this body 😂.”

If Megan actually gave fans a hottie boot camp, it wouldn’t be surprising. She as she previously served as a ‘hot girl coach’ for the Nike Training App in 2021.

Megan also recently appeared in a new campaign for Nike Women’s Spring 2023 collection. In the ad, she flaunted her famous curves in a red hot skintight onesie.

Megan sat down with MMD and revealed why she wanted to help her fans achieve their fitness goals.

“Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever [you] want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you. People like to tell us what we can and can’t do, but we ain’t hearing that. Real hot girls know no one can define us but us.”

Megan Thee Stallion Went Into Hot Girl Coach Mode With Her Hottie Bootcamp in 2021

During her highly anticipated Hottie Bootcamp back in 2021, Meg included a high-intensity interval training boxing workout, a poll dancing class, and a full breakdown of a circuit focusing on the lower body (which can be found below).

Duck walk (“This is kind of similar to all the dance moves that she does. She did in the ‘Don’t Stop’ video,” points out her trainer.)

BOSU ball and weight squats

Dumbbell RDLs

Side lunges on the BOSU ball

Band-resistant pulling leg lifts

Band-resistant fire hydrants

“This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible.”

If Megan drops another Hottie Bootcamp, will you attend? Let us know your thoughts below!