It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Lots going down in the stars above. First things first fellow Taureans, it’s our season for real, for real.

Starting with Mercury going direct in Taurus on the 14th which allows us to get a lot done quickly and successfully which is perfect for the big Jupiter into Taurus transit on the 16th. Baby this is the one! Jupiter is the planet of luck, abunance, joy and all the goodness of the astral realm. This beneficial planet will be in our sign for a full year. Now is the time to plan for major success for Taureans and to go hard for what you want as everything is looking pretty gold. The New Moon in Taurus on the 19th is a great time for all Earth Signs and Water Signs to craft a few money rituals and chant on a daily basis abundance affirmations while looking into the mirror. And finally on the 20th Mars enters Leo which is an incredible placement as this fiery sign is right at home in this fiery planet.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

Well your shadows are set to come up to the surface this week Cappy and I’ll be hella honest it’s not pretty. So many of you prefer to white knuckle kung fu grip your way past harsh emotions and well Spirit is not letting you get away with it this time. While this may cause some of you to fight or freeze, the best thing to do is to stay anchored in courage and lean on our tribe for emotional support. And remember this too shall pass.

RED FLAG: Remembering to hold space for gratitude (aka see the silver lining) is the key to moving forward with ease no matter what life throws at you.

