Bossip Video

A suspect in the murder of rapper Pop Smoke has confessed to fatally shooting the rapper during the deadly home invasion in 2020.

Three years after Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles more details are emerging. In April a man who was a teen at the time pleaded guilty to the murder. Since he was a teen at the time he was barred from being released.

According to the LA Times, another teen has been sentenced for the robbery and murder of Pop Smoke. The unnamed teen finally admitted to allegations that he intentionally discharged a firearm during the robbery. He will be held in a juvenile facility until he turns 25.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith scolded both men who were teenagers at the time. He expressed disgust while stating Pop Smoke “lost his life over no good reason”.

“You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property,” Smith said, according to City News Service.

A judge has issued a court order barring any media from identifying the juvenile defendants. One teenager’s decision changed several lives forever. There is no telling how big of a star Pop would have been today. After three years the case can finally be put to rest with justice served and all the questions answered.