Will you be seated and buckled up for Fast X?

Dom Toretto and the Auto Avengers are BACK for more preposterous shenanigans–this time, facing off against a “terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever,” according to the official synopsis.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and ended his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son Dante (Jason Momoa) witnessed everything and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s sinister plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica where new allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface.

But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Peep the final trailer below:

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron.

The buzzy blockbuster also features an intriguing array of newcomers including Oscar-winner Brie Larson as Tess–a rogue representative from the Agency, Alan Richtson as Aimes–the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor Mr. Nobody, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past, and Oscar-winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X speeds into theaters this May 19, 2023.