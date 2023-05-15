Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian’s kids may not be nice to her year round, but on Mother’s Day, she got all the reassurance she needs that they really do love her.

On Sunday, the mother of four took to Instagram to let her hundreds of millions of followers see how her kids honored her for Mother’s Day.

First up was Chicago, who made a card for the SKIMS founder that read: “Happy Mother’s Day. I Love You Mom.”

Inside the card, there was a prompt the 5-year-old seemingly filled out at school titled, “All About My Mom: Let Me Tell You About My Mom.”

“My mom is 22 years old. She likes to sleep with me. The best thing she cooks is: Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef. Her favorite food is salad,” the prompt read with Chi filling in the blanks. “Her favorite thing she does to relax is lie down in her bed. We like to play together. She is really good at going to the gym. As you can see my mom is special because she loves me.”

In response to the different things her daughter wrote, like her saying her 42-year-old mother is 22, Kim wrote “WOW! I feel seen!” When Chicago said that her “mom doesn’t cook; she has a chef,” Kim laughed, “OMG!”

In another slide, Kardashian shared a photo of her prepping some homemade Armenian Zeppole writing, “Chi was wrong, I do cook LOL.”

Kim went on to share a sweet gift from her sister Khloé Kardashian, who put together an interactive Mother’s Day card that played a video montage of her children wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day.

The reality star then posted another video of her son, 7-year-old Saint, pouring his heart out in honor of the holiday.

“Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m mean to you a lot, and say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me,” the toddler reassured his mother. “I love you more than anything! You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you and never forget that!”

Nobody knows how to dish out backhanded compliments like children!