Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is konsidering kanning reality show kameras for a full-time career in law.

At this week’s Time100 Summit, the 42-year-old businesswoman spoke candidly about her love for litigation and said she plans to take the official bar exam in February 2025.

Kim told host Poppy Harlow,

“I joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job,'” Kim shared of her family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner.





Play



Further, The Kardashians star revealed she would be just as fulfilled practicing law as she is in the entertainment industry.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she explained. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done… I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.”

Kim also reiterated her late father Robert Kardashian was “absolutely” the motivating factor in her decision to become an attorney.

“I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn’t have expected it at all,” the SKIMS co-founder said.

Kim registered with the California State bar in 2018 and for the next four years, she would be required to work a minimum of 18 hours a week and take monthly exams. After revealing plans to follow in her father’s footsteps in 2019, Kimmy took and passed the baby bar in 2021. Robert Kardashian, Kim’s dad, defended O.J. Simpson in the infamous 1995 Nicole Brown Murder trial, along with Johnnie Cochran.

The SKKN owner’s law interest grew as she assisted CNN commentator, Van Jones, in his criminal justice efforts, particularly in the incarceration industry. Kim advocated for a 63-year-old Black woman, Alice Marie Johnson, who was harshly sentenced to life behind bars for a nonviolent drug offense. The People’s Choice award winner’s actions subsequently led to President Donald Trump granting the great-grandmother clemency in June 2018.

In December, the beauty mogul’s mentor, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson told Law&Crime that Kim has her sights set on taking the bar exam in the summer of 2024.

“Now I will tell you, that is a much, much harder path because you’re essentially not just working on cases the whole time but you don’t have professors. You’re having to learn all of the legal doctrine yourself,” Jackson explained.

Initially, the public seemed to dismiss the reality star when she spoke of her law school endeavors, but after passing the baby bar, some naysayers are starting to believe that Kimmy K’s law dreams just may manifest.

At this rate, Kim In the Courtroom could appear in your 2024 reality show line-up.

What do YOU think about Kimmy Kakes konsidering a full-time law career?