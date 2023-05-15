Bossip Video

Where not sure where this particular Karen ranks in the pantheon of falsely aggrieved and violently manipulative white women but she’s up there for sure.

Currently on your social media timeline there is a video of a woman who, according to NewsOne, has been identified as Sarah Jane Comrie acting a complete fool with a group of Black men in New York City. Comrie is seen attempting to take a Citi Bike from one of men after he had informed her that he had already paid for the bike. In the midst of the argument, Comrie begins to yell for “help” and begins to “cry”. After you press play on the video below, you’ll understand why we put those words in quotes…

It’s hard to watch that video and not think of the Central Park Karen who called for law enforcement to dispatch of a Black man who was telling her about herself while fake hyperventilating and feigning despair.

We might have never known Comrie’s wretched name if not for the steadfast detectives on Twitter. Those social authorities also took the liberty of alerting Comrie’s place of employment as she is supposed to be a public caretaker…

There is no word yet on whether or not this dastardly dame will be held accountable for her despicable deeds but we sure would love to see it.