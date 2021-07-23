Bossip Video

New Jersey, what’s good?!?!

The state of New Jersey is currently looking to unseat Florida as the racist-weight champion of the world because over the past month or so they have been absolutely out of pocket on a fairly consistent basis. Earlier this month we reported on a racist colonizer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey named Edward Cagney Mathews who repeatedly used the n-word toward his Black neighbors while harassing and threatening them. A week ago, we watched a cantankerous Karen fall the f**k out and play victim at Short Hills Mall in New Jersey after attacking a Black woman. Today, we return to Mount Laurel where yet another mayo-based mammal has verbally assaulted a Black person with the n-word.

According to ABC7NY, 46-year-old Elizabeth Trzeciak is now internet infamous after she went on a ridiculously racist rant at a Super 8 Motel. The Karen ran up on the front desk clerk early Monday morning shouting n-words and generally acting a whole fool. Much of the incident was captured on video where The Karen can be seen throwing a plant and a bottle of hand sanitizer for her grand finale.

The owner of the Super 8 wasted no time. She already knew what had to be done.

“I knew when I saw that video it was going to go viral, because the behavior is just so appalling,” said Michelle Banfe, Vice President of Operations for Delco Development, which owns the Mount Laurel Super 8.