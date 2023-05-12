Bossip Video

After reports that Jamie Foxx was on life support, his daughter Corinne Foxx set the record straight that he’s “been out of the hospital for weeks.”

Jamie reportedly doesn’t play about his privacy, and the loud and wrong rumors about his health really demonstrate why. The internet ran wild with claims that he was on the verge of death, with his family “preparing for the worst.”

Corinne put them on blast for the false reports, saying that couldn’t be further from the truth: “He was playing pickleball yesterday!” said the doting daughter.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of a news article. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too,” the Beat Shazam co-host wrote with a smirking emoji.

Still respecting her father’s privacy, she didn’t include new pictures, whether he’s back at home, or the nature of his medical emergency. Last week, a message on Jamie’s social media shared an update thanking fans for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” the Instagram post said.

He also gave a special shoutout to his friend Nick Cannon and thanked him for filling in for his hosting duties on the upcoming season of Beat Shazam. Kelly Osbourne will fill in for Corinne as guest DJ on the “unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon,” Jamie wrote in the comments of the announcement.

The update from the Beat Shazam page added:

“Everyone at FOX entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jamie was hospitalized for a “medical complication” on April 11. The incident occurred while during filming of Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

There was a time that Jamie’s health was reportedly “touch and go for days” and he “had to be revived.” Fortunately, those days are behind him, according to Corinne.

Some fans feel like limited information must mean doom and gloom behind the scenes but Corinne’s first announcement about his undisclosed complication asked for privacy. Of course, we want to know every bit of good news about a beloved star, but these updates are more than enough.

Get well soon, Jamie Foxx!