Bossip Video

This is the one!

That sound you hear is Action movie lovers squealing over the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in the explosive trailer for Extraction 2 you can view below:

Play

According to the official synopsis, “Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave with Joe and Anthony Russo‘s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

“For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the sh** out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn’t pass up,” said Hargrave about the film’s buzziest scene in an interview with Empire. “And hats off to Chris. It wasn’t CG fire. And he had to do it over and over. I don’t know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera… it was pretty incredible to watch.”

Play

Hemsworth, who soared to superstardom as Thor in heavily CGI’d Marvel movies, was excited to do as many practical stunts possible in the film.

“There’s something so satisfying about that,” he said in an interview with EW. “Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can’t fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it’s a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive.”

Extraction 2 premieres exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023.