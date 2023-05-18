Bossip Video

Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks to star in a new live-action and CGI remake of Pink Panther.

Before the pandemic derailed everything in Hollywood comedian and actor Eddie Murphy finally returned to making movies after a brief hiatus and in 2021, Murphy revealed why he’d been noticeably absent in Hollywood.

“I was making these sh**** movies,” Murphy revealed on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I was like, ‘This sh*t ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzies. Motherfu**er gave me the “worst actor ever” Razzie.’ It was like, ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break.’”

Fast forward to the present day and Murphy is back like he never left. He returned to making films and even made a long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor isn’t slowing down and is allegedly in talks to star in a new live-action Pink Panther film.

The film will reportedly be directed by Sonic The Hedgehog’s Jeff Fowler and Eddie would star in the film as Inspector Clouseau who goes on an adventure involving a jewel called the Pink Panther. Sources revealed to THR the film will be a live-action and CGI hybrid and the film is reportedly still in the early stages of development.

It sounds like another blockbuster will be added to Eddie’s resume with this one.