Jonah Hill Faces Off Against Potential Parents-In-Law Eddie Murphy & Nia Long In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Teaser Trailer

Jonah Hill vs. Eddie Murphy and Nia Long?? YES!

We’re excited to see what happens when Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long who seemingly aren’t too crazy about his relationship with their daughter Lauren London in upcoming comedy You People directed by Kenya Barris.

The buzzy comedy examines modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences through Barris’ very distinct lens.

Peep the teaser trailer below:

Play

You People also stars David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“My favorite location was Simply Wholesome,” said Lauren London about filming at her fave childhood hotspots. “Growing up in LA, I used to walk to Simply Wholesome and grab a patty or a smoothie. Being inside a Black establishment that promotes wellness and health in the heart of our community, and that business being highlighted and shown in a big-budget film, that was very special.” As for her character Amira who’s boo’d up with Jonah Hill, well, “[she’s a] laid-back LA girl. Very chill, goes with the flow, very stylish, very easygoing. Someone I would want to be friends with,” added London.

This past weekend guests were treated to a special screening of the upcoming film hosted by Yung Miami at the Faena Hotel during Art Basel in Miami.

Notable Attendees included Terrence J, 19 Keys, cast member Travis Bennett, artist King Saladeen, and Coach K.

The screening (in partnership with REVOLT) included a private reception sponsored by Cîroc and DeLeón.

Check out all of the selects below:

You People streams exclusively on Netflix Jan. 27, 2023.