Khloé Kardashian is fed up over the constant reconciliation rumors surrounding her and Tristan Thompson.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the speculation about her relationship status with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy. Upon seeing Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her daughter, North West, at multiple Lakers games supporting Thompson, many fans assumed the Good American founder was back with the bench warmer–but she calls this narrative “exhausting.”

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Khloé wrote in response to a fan page screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that read, “Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on?”

The fansite’s speculation went on to say: “Allegedly he’s back with Koko so maybe she’s soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn’t give Koko a hard time.”

The Kardashians star took to the comments with a lengthy response, and while she condemned those who keep speculating about her and Tristan, she didn’t actually address the status of their relationship.

“I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” Kardashian wrote. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”

Khloé went on to note that her sister was simply “supporting” Thompson at the game during a “difficult” period, seemingly alluding to the baller losing his mother Andrea in January.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” she continued. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother.” “It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are,” her comment concluded.

Khloé Kardashian shares two children with Tristan Thompson — daughter True, 5, and a son who was born last August via surrogate. Thompson is also a father to son Prince, 6, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and a son called Theo with Maralee Nichols, who was born last January.